Oscars to Bring Back Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway to Present Best Picture

Hollywood loves a good sequel: Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway will once again present the award for Best Picture during Sunday’s Oscars broadcast, a year after their infamous flub.

Sources confirm to our sister site Variety that the Bonnie and Clyde co-stars will get another shot at getting the name of the night’s big winner right. Last year, of course, Beatty and Dunaway were the presenters for Best Picture, and Dunaway mistakenly announced the winner as La La Land before producers swooped in to say that Moonlight had actually won. (Beatty was handed the wrong envelope, a duplicate of the one announcing La La Land star Emma Stone’s Best Actress win.)

This year, there will be extra measures put in place to prevent another on-air snafu: Beatty and Dunaway, along with a stage manager, will confirm they have the correct envelope before stepping out on stage. And they’re practicing already: TMZ reports that Beatty and Dunaway were rehearsing their Best Picture presentation on Thursday at the Dolby Theatre, where the Oscars will be held.

Want to see if they can get it right this time? The 90th annual Academy Awards, hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel, air this Sunday, March 4 at 8/7c on ABC.