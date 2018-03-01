O.J. Simpson's Long-Lost 'If I Did It' Interview to Air as Fox Special

A “disturbing” 12-year-old interview with O.J. Simpson that was lost and now is found will air as part of the Fox special O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?

Airing Sunday, March 11 at 8/7c with limited interruptions, the special features footage of Simpson’s 2006 sitdown with publisher Judith Regan, in which the athlete-turned-actor gave a shocking, hypothetical account of the events that occurred on the night of June 12, 1994, when his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were brutally murdered.

The Simpson interview eventually begat the controversial book If I Did It, which Regan got to press after News Corporation scrapped its originally planned November 2006 publication, due to a public outcry and criticism from the victims’ families. A pair of Fox TV specials surrounding the book’s release were in turn cancelled.

Until now. Though the new special, I am hearing, in fact has the support of both victims’ families.

Hosted by journalist Soledad O’Brien, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? will also feature public service announcements on domestic violence awareness, as well as a panel of analysts who will assay the newsworthiness and provide context the never-before-seen interview.