Star Wars Breakout Kelly Marie Tran to Star in Elizabeth Olsen Facebook Series

She’s fought in a galaxy far, far away — and now she’s coming to a computer near you.

Kelly Marie Tran, who had a breakout role in last year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has joined the cast of Sorry for Your Loss, an upcoming Facebook Watch series starring Elizabeth Olsen, our sister site Variety reports. Olsen stars as Leigh, a young widow reconnecting with her old friends after the death of her husband; Tran will play Leigh’s younger sister Jules, described as “the most fun girl at a party, and the hardest to live with.”

The half-hour dramedy, previously developed at Showtime, scored a 10-episode order from Facebook’s new video service last month; no release date has been set. Kit Steinkellner (Z: The Beginning of Everything) wrote the pilot, and Switched at Birth veteran Lizzy Weiss will serve as showrunner.

Tran was virtually unknown before she shot to instant fame with her role as resistance fighter Rose Tico in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the latest installment in the blockbuster franchise that hit movie screens last December. Prior to that, Tran appeared in episodes of About a Boy and Adam Ruins Everything.