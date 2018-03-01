The Daily Show's Hasan Minhaj to Host Weekly Netflix Talk Show

Netflix is going Hasan the Record.

Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj is leaving the “best f#@king news team ever” to host his own weekly talk show for the aforementioned streaming service, TVLine has confirmed.

With his as-yet-untitled series — which has already been picked up for a minimum of 32 episodes — Minhaj becomes the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy talk show. Per Netflix, the comedian will “explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity” and “bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season,” Minhaj said in a statement. “And like you, I cannot wait to find out who Putin picks this time.” Bela Bajaria, Vice President of Content for Netflix, added, “I’ve been a big fan of Hasan’s for many years. He’s a phenomenal writer with a distinct point of view. He is a brilliant performer, who is hilarious both on stage and off, and more importantly he isn’t afraid to share his thoughtful voice and unique perspective. We are so excited to bring his new talk series to Netflix members around the world.”

On Trevor Noah’s Daily Show, Minhaj has become one of the program’s most heavily featured correspondents. His profile rose in 2017 when he performed at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Word of Minhaj’s Netflix deal comes just two weeks after fellow Daily Show personality Michelle Wolf signed a similar deal with the streamer to host her own series. Coincidentally, she’s lined up to perform at the 2018 Correspondents’ Dinner.

Minhaj will officially depart The Daily Show in July, with his Netflix series expected to debut later this year.