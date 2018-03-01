Dick Wolf's CBS Drama F.B.I. Casts Valor's Zeeko Zaki in Lead Role

Dick Wolf is staffing up his first CBS drama F.B.I., starting with Valor alum Zeeko Zaki as series regular.

The actor will play a Federal Bureau of Investigations special agent who goes by the name OA, our sister site Deadline reports. He comes to the FBI by way of Bushwick, West Point and the Drug Enforcement Agency, where he spent two years undercover before being abruptly ripped out.

Wolf’s new one-hour drama, which CBS ordered to series in September, will take viewers into the day-to-day goings-on of the Bureau’s New York office. Wolf will executive-produce with Craig Turk (The Good Wife), Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney, with Turk penning the first episode and serving as showrunner.

In addition to playing Valor‘s Matt Darzi, Zaki’s past TV jobs include Six, NCIS: Los Angeles and The Night Shift.