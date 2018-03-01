Ratings: Designated Survivor, Modern Family Return to Series Lows

On a night when all but one scripted broadcast program was down, ABC’s Designated Survivor resumed its sophomore season on Wednesday with 3.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, slipping 16 percent and two tenths from its midseason finale to mark series lows.

Dez also was down a tenth from what Match Game averaged in the time slot during the interim.

On the sitcom front, The Goldbergs (5.4 mil/1.3), Speechless (4.1 mil/1.0) and American Housewife (4.1 mil/1.0) all tied their season (maybe series? I’ll check later…) lows, while Modern Family (4.9 mil/1.3) fell 21 and 28 percent from its last fresh outing to mark series lows.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The X-Files (3.2 mil/0.8) ticked down to revival lows, while 9-1-1 (5.9 mil/1.5) tied its season low.

CBS | Survivor‘s two-hour opener averaged 8.2 mil/1.7, winning the night on both counts and matching versus its year-ago numbers. SEAL Team (5 mil/0.8) slipped to season lows with a special 10/9c airing.

NBC | The Blacklist (5.7 mil/0.9) dipped a tenth, SVU (5.6 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths (tying its season low) and Chicago PD (6.1 mil/1.2) held steady.

