TVLine Items: Bebe's Good Fight, Xtina Is Race-y, Sweetbitter Taste and More

Judge Claudia Friend is returning to fight The Good Fight.

Bebe Neuwirth will reprise her Good Wife character on the CBS All Access offshoot, which begins streaming Season 2 on Sunday, March 4, according to EW.com.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Christina Aguilera will serve as a guest judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s Season 10 premiere, airing Thursday, March 22 at 8/7c.

* Science Guy Bill Nye will guest-star as himself — who also happens to be Patterson’s (Ashley Johnson) father! — in an episode of NBC’s Blindspot.

* Chosen Jacobs (Hawaii Five-0) is set to recur on Castle Rock, J.J. Abrams and Stephen King’s psychological thriller for Hulu, Deadline reports.

* Sarah Wayne Callies (Colony) and Michael Shanks (Saving Hope) have been cast in Unspeakable, SundanceTV’s eight-part miniseries about the 1980s’ tainted blood scandal.

* Billy Graham: An Extraordinary Journey, a documentary about the life of the late evangelist, will air Sunday, March 4 at 7 pm on Fox, per Variety.

* Cleanse your palate by watching the first trailer for Sweetbitter, Starz’s upcoming series based on Stephanie Danler’s novel of the same name.

* Watch a trailer for Ricky Gervais’s comedy special Ricky Gervais: Humanity streaming on Netflix Tuesday, March 13.

