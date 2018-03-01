Arrow Sneak Peek: Dinah Questions Oliver's Ability to Take Down Laurel

When push comes to shove, will Arrow‘s Oliver be able to appropriately deal with his ex-love’s evil doppelgänger? In this exclusive sneak peek from this week’s episode, Dinah thinks not. Nope, no way.

In “Collision Course” (airing tonight at 9/8c on The CW), it is once again OTA versus NTA, as Oliver (played by Stephen Amell), Diggle and Felicity disagree with Dinah (Juliana Harkavy), Curtis and Rene on how to handle Black Siren (Katie Cassidy).

In the clip above, we learn that the ransom money that a contrite Cayden James promised would be returned to Star City apparently took a “detour” somewhere along the way. Evidence points to Black Siren making off with the $70 million sometime before she was shot by a vengeful Dinah and then whisked away to safety by a doting Quentin.

Dinah as we well know is out for blood, given how Evil Laurel brutally and fatally attacked Vince. Press play above, though, and you will see that Oliver has a clear message for his onetime sidekick. But is he willing to back his words up with action, if need be?

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.