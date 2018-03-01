Alyson Hannigan to Star in ABC Comedy Pilot Man of the House, From Exec Producer Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington‘s got Alyson Hannigan‘s TV comeback handled. The Buffy the Vampire Slayer/How I Met Your Mother fave has signed on to headline an ABC comedy pilot exec produced by the Scandal actress, TVLine has learned.

Titled Man of the House, the potential series is described as a hybrid single-camera/mult-camera sitcom about two recently divorced sisters (one of whom is played by Hannigan) who decide to move in together to raise their kids under one roof. The oldest kid and only son is left to figure out what manhood means in a world where he’s now completely surrounded by females.

Hannigan’s character, Jessie, is “a caring social-worker who was shocked when her husband left her. With nowhere else to turn, and against her better judgment, she moves her teenage football-star son and pre-teen daughter into the home of her narcissistic, ball-busting sister Charli and her even more-wicked daughter.”

The pilot was written by Vijal Patel (The Mayor) and Frank Pines (Baby Daddy). Both will serve as EPs alongside Washington, Gail Berman, Joe Earley and Pilar Savone.