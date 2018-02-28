Yellowstone Trailer: Kevin Costner Rides High in Paramount's Epic Drama

Kevin Costner is putting his cowboy hat back on and saddling up for another TV gig.

The Hatfields & McCoys star is headlining Paramount Network’s new drama series Yellowstone, which dropped its first trailer on Wednesday. And from the looks of the explosive first footage, this won’t be an easy ride.

Costner stars as rancher John Dutton, who controls America’s largest contiguous ranch; as he explains, “ranching is the only business where the goal is to break even… survive another season.” But there are a lot of obstacles in the way of that goal: The trailer throws a quick-cut avalanche of problems at Dutton, from bucking broncos to ruthless land developers to deadly gun battles. It all plays like Dallas got a gritty reboot; as a Native American chief says ominously, “All men are bad… but some of us try real hard to be good.”

Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan (Hell or High Water, Sicario) serves as writer/director here, and the cinematography looks to be top-notch, with gorgeously scenic vistas of the Utah and Montana landscape. Ready to book a trip to Yellowstone? It premieres Wednesday, June 20 at 9/8c on Paramount Network.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Yellowstone, then hit the comments with your first impressions.