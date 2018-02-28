Pilot News: The Flash Vet Joins God, Teen Wolf Star's False Profits and More

The Flash’s Violett Beane is taking on a new gig in the Berlanti-verse.

The actress will star opposite The Mayor‘s Brandon Micheal Hall in the CBS dramedy pilot God Friended Me, from Flash producer Greg Berlanti, our sister site Deadline reports.

Beane — who recurs on the aforementioned CW series as speedster Jesse Quick — will play a confident and quick-witted online magazine writer whose life takes an interesting turn when she meets Miles (Hall), an outspoken atheist who is “friended” by God.

In other pilot casting news, per Deadline:

* Shelley Hennig (Teen Wolf) will co-star in ABC’s comedic soap False Profits as a former beauty queen whose pageant know-how is her secret sales weapon in the cosmetics business.

* Freddie Stroma (UnREAL, Time After Time) will star in The CW’s supernatural cop drama Dead Inside as a dead detective who starts appearing to his cop sister as a ghost. Joey King (Fargo) and Hayley Marie Norman (Adam Ruins Everything) have also joined the cast.

* Valor star Matt Barr has signed on to headline a new CW drama pilot, Skinny Dip, playing a jaded ex-cop who helps a woman get revenge on her cheating spouse.

* Michael Trucco (Battlestar Galactica) has joined the CBS drama Chiefs, playing a detective who works closely with one of the project’s three female Chiefs of Police.

* Christina Moses (The Originals) has landed one of the lead roles in the ABC drama A Million Little Things, which follows a group of friends who get the wake-up call they needed to start living when one of them unexpectedly dies. Moses’ character is a talented chef who dreams of opening her own restaurant. At home, her marriage to her husband (Romany Malco) is tested as he confronts his depression.

RELATEDPsych Star James Roday Nabs Lead Role in Million Little Things Pilot at ABC

* Lorraine Toussaint (Rosewood, Orange Is the New Black) and Dominic Chianese (The Sopranos) have joined the ensemble cast of NBC’s drama The Village, about the intertwining lives of the residents of a Manhattan apartment building. Also joining the cast: Daren Kagasoff (The Secret Life of the American Teenager).

* Mark Moses (Mad Men, Desperate Housewives) will co-star in Fox’s untitled FBI drama as the FBI assistant director and the boss of Katie Holmes’ special agent.