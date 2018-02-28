Stacey Dash Is Running for Congress to Get On Big Brother, Says Trevor Noah

Is Stacey Dash hoping to follow in Omarosa’s footsteps… all the way to the Big Brother house?

The Daily Show on Tuesday shone a spotlight on some of the familiar faces looking to fill congressional seats in the 2018 midterms, including former presidential hopeful Mitt Romney and Bernie Sanders’ son Levi. But host Trevor Noah seemed most amused by Clueless actress-turned-Fox News commentator Dash, who is running as a Republican in a Southern California district representing Compton and Watts, “neighborhoods so black, they make [Black Panther‘s] Wakanda look like a Panera.” And anyone who has seen Dash’s commentary on Fox News — where, for example, she has suggested getting rid of the NAACP and Black History Month — knows that she doesn’t stand a chance.

“Stacey isn’t running because she actually expects to win,” Noah argued. “We know this is a publicity stunt to raise her profile for her next job, which I’m guessing is either going to be Big Brother or the star of a movie that only gets released in Bulgaria.

“I don’t even blame her, because running just to become more famous actually works,” he continued. “The only time it didn’t work was when Donald Trump did it, but then won by accident. Yeah, he’s that bad or that good. I can’t tell which one it is. The point is, we better pray that Vladimir Putin isn’t a big fan of Clueless.”

Do you suspect Noah’s right about Dash’s congressional bid? Watch the segment above (commentary on Dash begins at the 2:50 mark), then hit the comments.