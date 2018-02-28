SEAL Team: Dawn Olivieri Set to Recur as [Spoiler]'s Romantic Interest

CBS’ SEAL Team has added House of Lies alum Dawn Olivieri in a recurring role that promises to make one unit member’s time in JBAD a li’l bit better.

Olivieri has been cast as Amy Nelson, an independent contractor whom Jason meets on the base during deployment. With SEAL Team returning tonight at a special time, 10/9c, TVLine can now confirm that Amy will strike a spark with David Boreanaz’s Jason Hayes, whose already tenuous marriage effectively ended with his fast-tracked deployment. (“I’m the love of your life – but I don’t think I should be your wife anymore,” Jason’s wife Alana declared as he set out for JBAD. “I can’t share you anymore.”)

As Boreanaz told TVLine, “I feel like it’s going to be a whole new show once we are on deployment, character-wise, allowing us to do things that we wouldn’t be doing if we were back home while introducing new characters — introducing a possible new love interest for Jason.”

In addition to her run as House of Lies‘ Monica Talbot, Olivieri’s previous small-screen credits include Netflix’s Bright, Rosewood, Secrets and Lies, Lucifer, The Vampire Diaries and Heroes.

Once again, SEAL Team returns tonight at a special time, 10/9c, leading out of Survivor‘s two-hour Season 36 premiere.

