Ratings: NCIS, The Flash Tie Lows

On a night when all but one broadcast-TV program was either down or flat, CBS’ NCIS returned on Tuesday to 12.3 million total viewers and a 1.2 demo rating, slipping 12 and 20 percent from its last fresh outing to mark its second-smallest audience ever while tying its all-time demo low (set last Halloween).

Leading out of that, Bull (10.6 mil/1.1) ticked down, while New Orleans (8.2 mil/0.9) held steady.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (2.1 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth to tie its series low in the demo. Black Lightning (1.62 mil/0.5) was steady in the demo while dipping to a new audience low.

ABC | The Middle (5.2 mil/1.2) and Fresh Off the Boat (3.2 mil/0.9) were steady in the demo, though the latter delivered its smallest audience ever. Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (2.1 mil/0.5) ticked up with its penultimate episode.

NBC | The Voice (10.8 mil/2.3) was down from both Monday’s opener (12.3 mil/2.8) and its year-ago numbers (11.4 mil/2.6). This Is Us (9.7 mil/2.5) returned down two tenths, while Chicago Med (7.3 mil/1.4) dipped one tenth.

FOX | Lethal Weapon (4.1 mil/1.0), LA to Vegas (2.4 mil/0.7) and The Mick (1.9 mil/0.6) all ticked down, with the two sitcoms marking series lows.

