Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Sneak Peek: Dove Cameron Asks General Hale the Tough Questions

When it comes to Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s General Hale, the apple does not fall far from the tree, as suggested by this exclusive sneak peek at Dove Cameron‘s debut as daughter Ruby.

In the episode “All the Comforts of Home” (airing Friday at 9/8c on ABC), Coulson and whoever else made it safely home through the Kree portal set out to rewrite the course of humanity’s fate, unaware that their efforts will dramatically change one S.H.I.E.L.D agent’s life.

In the episode’s cold open, shown above, Cameron has her first scene as Hale’s daughter Ruby, who is described as possessing cunning intelligence as well as a mysterious obsession with one S.H.I.E.L.D. agent. (Press play above to eyeball her bedroom decor for a big ol’ clue, as well as hear what this sassy lass wants to ask her steely mom.)

Setting up Cameron’s debut, S.H.I.E.L.D. co-showrunner Maurisa Tancharoen told TVLine at the 100th Episode party, “You’ve seen General Hale (played by Catherine Dent) thus far, and she shot two of her subordinates in the head. So, she’s a very even, well-adjusted person! It should be interesting to see how that kind of a woman raises a daughter.

“We’re diving into a very complex mother-daughter relationship, and I would say both Catherine and Dove play the parts wonderfully,” the EP added. “I’m excited, and we’re excited for you to see what Dove especially brings to the table, because this is such a departure from anything she’s ever done” (including Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie and the Descendants TV-movies).

Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb meanwhile told us of Cameron’s role, “Like many of the people who’ve joined our cast, not only do they have secrets, but there’s always that question of, ‘Are you good? Are you evil? What is good? What is evil?’ Ruby certainly has her share of my favorite expression on the show, which is ‘badassery.'” (With reporting by Scott Huver)

Want more scoop on S.H.I.E.L.D., or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.