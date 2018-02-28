Sleepy Hollow's Janina Gavankar to Date Don Johnson in Fox Comedy Pilot

Well, she was Ichabod Crane’s partner, so we already know she likes older men.

Sleepy Hollow veteran Janina Gavankar has joined the cast of Fox’s untitled comedy pilot starring Erin Foster and Don Johnson as a series regular, TVLine has learned. She’ll play Sasha, the best friend of Andi (Foster), and the two of them have always told each other everything… until Sasha starts dating Andi’s much older playboy dad (Johnson).

Foster will pen the untitled pilot, loosely based on her own life as the daughter of famed music producer David Foster, with New Girl creator Liz Meriwether serving as an executive producer. Fox gave the single-camera comedy, formerly known as Daddy Issues, an official pilot order last month.

Gavankar’s last regular TV role was as Homeland Security agent Diana Thomas on Fox’s Sleepy Hollow, joining the show in its fourth and final season to replace departed cast member Nicole Beharie. But she’s a familiar face to TV fans, with memorable roles on True Blood, The Mysteries of Laura, Arrow and The Vampire Diaries. She’s no stranger to comedy, either: She played Shiva on FX’s fantasy-football comedy The League.