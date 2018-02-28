Psych Star James Roday Nabs Lead Role in Million Little Things Pilot at ABC

Gus is going to be apoplectic when he hears about this: Psych vet James Roday will soon be hanging out with a new group of friends as one of the stars of A Million Little Things, ABC’s Big Chill-esque drama pilot from writer DJ Nash (Up All Night).

The potential series centers on a group of friends who, for different reasons and in different ways, all are in a rut. When one of them dies unexpectedly, it’s just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living.

According to Deadline, which broke the casting, Roday will play Gary, who is known for his deflective humor, a habit of sleeping with everyone, and complete control over his emotions. The ensemble also includes Romany Malco (Blunt Talk), David Giuntoli (Grimm), Christina Ochoa (Valor) and Christina Moses (The Originals).