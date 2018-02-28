Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez Cops Juicy Brooklyn Nine-Nine Role

Jane the Virgin is moonlighting, and doing it all the way up the East Coast.

Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez is set to guest-star in an episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine when the Fox comedy resumes its season later this spring.

Though unconfirmed by Fox, Instagram posts (that have since been deleted) suggest that Rodriguez’s role will more channel her current big-screen gig in Annihilation than Jane Villanueva, in that she will be playing a romantic dalliance for bisexual Detective Rosa Diaz. If true, the pairing marks a mutual wish come true for both B99‘s Stephanie Beatriz — who once expressed her wish for Rodriguez to play a romantic interest — and Rodriguez herself, who responded to that overture in kind.

In addition to her award-winning run as The CW’s titular (if since-deflowered) Jane the Virgin, Rodriguez’s TV credits include Rizzoli & Isles, The Mentalist, Longmire and Army Wives.