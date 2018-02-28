Fuller House Creator Jeff Franklin Fired Over Allegations of Misconduct

When Fuller House returns to Netflix for its recently announced fourth season, it’ll do so without series creator Jeff Franklin at the helm.

In addition to being let go as showrunner of the Full House follow-up, Franklin was also informed that his overall deal with Warner Bros. TV is not being renewed, our sister site Variety reports.

Though Franklin has not been accused of inappropriate sexual conduct with any members of the Fuller House team, a number of writers and staffers have come forward to complain about Franklin making sexual remarks about his own personal affairs in the writer’s room. One source tells Variety that Franklin even brought women he was dating to the show’s set, occasionally offering some of them small on-camera roles.

Warner Bros. TV reportedly conducted a full investigation into Franklin’s behavior in response to a letter it received from Fuller House writers, as well as other members of the show’s staff.

