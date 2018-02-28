Jennifer Carpenter, Morris Chestnut to Star in Enemy Within Pilot at NBC

Dexter‘s Jennifer Carpenter and Rosewood‘s Morris Chestnut are teaming up to hunt The Enemy Within, NBC’s drama pilot set in the world of counterintelligence.

Written and executive produced by Gotham scribe Ken Woodruff, the potential series is being billed as a “character-driven investigative thriller.” Carpenter will star as CIA operations deputy Erica Wolfe, a highly intelligent codebreaker who learned her craft from her father. Chestnut, meanwhile, will portray FBI counter-intelligence agent Will Keaton.

They join the previously cast Raza Jaffrey (Code Black).