Chicago Fire: Sarah Shahi to Return as Severide's Ex in Multi-Episode Arc

One of Severide’s exes is coming back to the Windy City to make amends.

Sarah Shahi will reprise her Chicago Fire role as the firefighter’s former girlfriend Renée Royce at the end of Season 6, EW.com reports.

The actress will appear in at least three episodes, during which Renée comes to the firehouse because she could use Severide’s fire expertise for a law case that she’s working on. But the lawyer also has a personal agenda: She wants to make up for the way that she left her ex. As you might recall, Renée and Severide split in Season 1 when she moved to Spain for work. She then returned in the finale — pregnant! Alas, the baby wasn’t Severide’s, and the pair went their separate ways again in early Season 2. Renée’s latest visit comes at an inopportune time for the lieutenant, whose mother (played by Kim Delaney) also will reappear in his life.

Following her Fire run, Shahi went on to join the cast of Person of Interest. She next stars in the upcoming NBC drama Reverie.

Chicago Fire returns this Thursday at 10/9c on NBC. Click here for a sneak peek at what comes next after that crazy Severide/Casey cliffhanger.