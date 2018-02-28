Charmed Reboot: Rupert Evans Joins CW Pilot as the New [Spoiler]

Charmed 2.0 has found its new Leo!

Man in the High Castle star Rupert Evans has joined the CW’s reboot pilot in the series-regular role of Harry, a professor, handsome, grandiose, a raconteur with an infuriating charm and a mysterious interest in the three sisters. Translation: He’s their Whitelighter.

If The CW hands Charmed a series order, it’s unclear what impact it would have on Evans’ involvement in a potential fourth season of High Castle. Production on Season 3 has reportedly wrapped, although Amazon has not announced a premiere date.

Charmed — a new take on The WB’s 1998-2006 series starring Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and (in later seasons) Rose McGowan — centers on three sisters living in a college town who discover they’re witches. Two of those sisters will be played by Melonie Diaz (VH1’s The Breaks) and Sarah Jeffery (Shades of Blue). The third sister is still being cast.

Jane the Virgin writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin will pen the pilot, with Jane creator Jennie Urman serving as an executive producer.