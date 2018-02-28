TVLine Items: Archer Premiere Date, Eichner Special, Empire News and More

I spy Season 9 of FXX’s Archer airing this spring.

Archer: Danger Island, the penultimate season of the animated comedy, will premiere on Wednesday, April 25 at 10/9c. This upcoming season follows seaplane pilot Sterling Archer (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and his co-pilot Pam (voiced by Amber Nash) as they survive on the South Pacific island of Mitimotu in 1939.

* Billy Eichner is getting his first comedy special on Netflix, which is expected to include music and Billy on the Street segments, THR.com reports. A premiere date has not been announced.

* Starz will be airing a Counterpart Season 1 marathon, beginning at 12:35 pm on Sunday, March 25, ahead of the season finale airing Sunday, April 1 at 8 pm.

* Empire has cast Rhyon Nicole Brown (Eight Crazy Dates) and Porscha Coleman in the recurring roles of Cookie’s fellow inmate Poundcake’s daughter and Porsha’s ambitious cousin, according to Deadline.

* ABC’s Get Christie Love reboot has cast Thomas Cocquerel as Adam, a member of Christie’s (Kylie Bunbury) counter-intelligence unit, Deadline reports.

* Orphan Black‘s Graeme Manson will serve as showrunner on Snowpiercer, TNT’s thriller series based on the movie of the same name starring Daveed Diggs (black-ish) among others.

* Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been renewed by MTV for a second season, ahead of its Thursday, April 5 series premiere, per Deadline.

