Fallon Praises 'Unbelievable' Parkland Survivors and Their 'Real Revolution'

In his first full-length broadcast since the Parkland, Fla., school shooting that claimed 17 lives, The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon took a moment Monday night to applaud the survivors who are demanding change.

In the video embedded above, Fallon offered his sympathies not only to the families that lost loved ones in the shooting, but to the students who survived the ordeal, adding that “what they had to live through and what they have to live with is something I can’t even imagine.”

Fallon continued: “What the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are doing is unbelievable. They’re speaking out with more guts, passion, conviction and common sense than most adults… They are angry, and they’re doing something about it and creating change. This is a real revolution.”

The host then reminded his audience about the upcoming peaceful march “to demand action to prevent gun violence,” which will take place Saturday, March 24, in Washington, D.C.

“I just want to say I stand behind you guys, and I will be marching alongside you with my wife and two children in D.C. to show our support,” Fallon concluded. “To every one of you who is speaking out, thank you.”

Watch the full Tonight Show clip above.