TVLine Items: The Rookie Gets Captain, Martin/Short Comedy Special and More

Meet Nathan Fillion’s new boss.

Fear the Walking Dead alumna Mercedes Mason has joined the cast of ABC’s The Rookie in the role of Capt. Zoe Andersen, the confident and irreverent commanding officer to whom Fillion’s John Nolan — aka the oldest rookie in the LAPD — reports, says our sister site Deadline.

The light drama’s cast also includes Melissa O’Neil (Dark Matter) — as Lucy, a confident rookie/potential love interest for Nolan — Richard T. Jones (Wisdom of the Crowd), Afton Williamson (The Night Of) and Eric Winter (Rosewood).

* I Am Paul Walker, a docuseries about the late Fast and Furious actor from producer Derik Murray (I Am Heath Ledger), is in the works at Paramount Network (fka Spike TV), per Deadline.

* ABC’s Get Christie Love reboot has cast Camille Guaty (Daytime Divas) as Christie’s (Kylie Bunbury) best friend Juana, according to Deadline.

* WILD After Dark, National Geographic’s first late-night series featuring animal-centric short stories, will premiere this summer on Nat Geo Wild.

* Netflix has renewed Ultimate Beastmaster for a third, nine-episode season, to air later this year.

* Steve Martin and Martin Short are bringing their comedy tour to Netflix. Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, streaming this summer, will feature sketches from their current nationwide tour. Watch the duo’s teaser for the special:

Okey dokey. Here’s a video with Marty and me talking about our new Netflix special coming this summer! Now we’re like Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle except for the pay! pic.twitter.com/zd4hd1kQ74 — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) February 27, 2018

