M. Night Shyamalan Psychological Thriller Lands Series Order at Apple

Fox has barely yelled “Timber!” on Wayward Pines, and executive producer M. Night Shyamalan already has a new series in the works.

The Sixth Sense director, along with Tony Basgallop (24: Live Another Day) will executive-produce a psychological thriller greenlit by Apple, the tech company announced Tuesday.

The untitled, half-hour series is slated for a 10-episode first season. Basgallop will write the scripts; Shyamalan will direct the premiere. Aswin Rajan (Wayward Pines), Jason Blumenthal (The Pursuit of Happyness), Todd Black (Fences) and Steve Tisch (Forrest Gump) also will produce.

Not much else is known about the project, which is one of several buzzy shows in the works at Apple. Others include Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston’s TV-morning-show dramedy; a Kristen Wiig-led comedy based on Curtis Sittenfeld’s You Think It, I’ll Say It short story collection; a space drama from Outlander EP Ronald D. Moore, and a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories (which Bryan Fuller recently exited).

