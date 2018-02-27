Get Shorty Season 2: Steven Weber and Andrew Leeds Join Cast

Get Shorty‘s Season 2 call sheet is getting longer. The Epix dark comedy has added Steven Weber (Wings) and Andrew Leeds (Bones) to the cast in recurring roles, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Weber will play Lawrence Budd, an impossibly powerful film producer in Hollywood who commutes via helicopter and landscapes his yard with fully grown trees. A medical condition has left him hairless, so he glues on a wig and eyebrows. He collaborates in a film with Miles (Chris O’Dowd) and Rick (Ray Romano).

Leeds, meanwhile, will portray FBI special agent Ken Stevenson, the partner of Felicity Huffman’s Agent Dillard. Together, they manage Rick as their CI, and seek to bring down a drug cartel. Like Dillard, Stevenson is an expert at being supportive and upbeat while forcing people to do unsavory things.

Get Shorty, which is loosely based on the Elmore Leonard novel of the same name, was renewed for a 10-episode sophomore season in August. Season 2 is set to bow later this year.