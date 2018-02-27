Breckin Meyer Set to Co-Star in ABC's Marcia Clark-EP'd Drama Pilot The Fix

Franklin & Bash‘s Breckin Meyer has booked a lead role in ABC’s drama pilot The Fix, TVLine has learned.

Exec produced by O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark, the potential series centers on fictional attorney Maya Travis who, after losing the case of her career, leaves Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to Los Angeles to confront him one more time.

Meyer, who’s currently recurring on ABC’s Designated Survivor, will play the series-regular role of Charlie Wiest, a spineless opportunist who doesn’t have enough power within the office to control its inner workings, despite his grave efforts.

The pilot was penned by Clark Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, all of whom will serve as EPs alongside David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.