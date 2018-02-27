Will Big Bang Ride Black Panther Wave?

Pack your bags, Sheldon: You may be headed to Wakanda.

The Big Bang Theory — which references (and sometimes features) superheroes on a regular basis — has yet to acknowledge the Black Panther phenomenon. But that’s likely about to change.

Showrunner Steve Holland tells TVLine that he’s “absolutely” looking for the right opportunity to give a shout-out to the Marvel blockbuster ($700 million worldwide and counting). “We have stuff coming up in [Stuart]’s comic book store and it would [make sense] for them to talk about it,” he notes. “It’s always fun for them to talk about pop culture.”

Sheldon and Amy’s forthcoming nuptials — which Holland all but confirmed will take place in this season’s finale — would also be fertile ground for a Black Panther nod. (Sheldon could convince Amy to have her bridal party dress as Wakanda’s elite warrior team, the Dora Milaje!)

The Big Bang Theory resumes its current 11th season Thursday at 8/7c on CBS.