Alec Baldwin Talk Show Ordered; ABC to Air 'Preview' Episode After Oscars

Alec Baldwin is getting the final word on Oscar Sunday.

Not only has ABC ordered eight episodes of Sundays With Alec Baldwin, a talk show modeled after the actor’s popular interview-based podcast, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, the network will air a special “sneak peek” immediately following the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday. This preview installment is not considered one of the official eight episodes that ABC ordered.

Baldwin’s guests on Night 1 will be friend Jerry Seinfeld and Saturday Night Live cohort Kate McKinnon, both of whom will be opening up in lengthy interviews about their lives, their careers and more.

“I’m excited about this show and grateful to ABC for taking a chance on me in what is, admittedly, a crowded field,” Baldwin said in a statement. “I’ve enjoyed doing my podcast for WNYC and look forward to the challenge of doing a show on camera.”

Additional information, including when ABC plans to air the other eight episodes, is not yet known. Fo now: Will you stay up late with Baldwin on Oscar Sunday? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.