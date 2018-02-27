Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Bosses Talk Season 5 (Possibly Series) Finale: 'If This Is the End, We're Ready'

As the creative minds behind Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. get ready to fine-tune the Season 5 finale, steps are being taken to see that it also satisfies as a series finale, should the ABC drama not get renewed. 11 Shows on the Bubble Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

“We are in process [of writing the finale],” co-showrunner Jed Whedon told TVLine on Saturday at the show’s Episode 100 celebration. Added co-showrunner Maurisa Tancharoen: “We know what it is.”

And what it is, Tancharoen said, could serve as “either” a season or series finale.

Whedon elaborated, “Yeah, we’re ready for if this is the end. We’re definitely going to make it rewarding either way.”

Season to date in its new Friday Time slot, S.H.I.E.L.D. — which resumes its season this Friday at 9/8c — is averaging 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating in Live+Same Day numbers, placing last in audience among currently airing ABC dramas while besting only Once Upon a Time (which is now in its own final season) in the demo. That said, the Marvel drama does enjoy a 117 percent bump in the demo with Live+7 DVR playback, the fourth-biggest increase among all of broadcast TV.

Depending on any imminent shifts in the wind-blowing, “We can certainly pivot and there are certain things that we’re putting in that at the last minute could be adjusted,” Whedon said. “But we know at the end we’re not moving off that mark. We’re going to do what we were planning to do, and I think that it’ll be thrilling either way.”

And long before that season/series finale airs, the aforementioned Episode 100 (airing Friday, March 9) promises to shake up this second pod of episodes. As Tancharoen teased, “It’s definitely an emotional game changer.”

“I think that nothing will be the same after [Episode 100],” Whedon echoed, “so that I guess is the definition of a game changer.” (With reporting by Scott Huver)

Want scoop on S.H.I.E.L.D., or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.