Wayward Pines Not Returning for Season 3 at Fox

Fox appears to be putting Wayward Pines in its rearview mirror. Finally.

The supernatural drama will not return for a third season, TVLine has learned. A Fox rep declined to comment, but a network insider acknowledged to TVLine that the series is "unlikely" to be back.

Fox president president David Madden declined to throw dirt on the series’ coffin over the summer, saying, “M. Night [Shyamalan] has talked to both [Fox CEO] Dana [Walden] and me recently about the possibilities of what a third season could be. So we’re going to be sitting down with him [to discuss] his thoughts and potential story ideas, casting ideas. So we haven’t made any kind of decision yet, but we are talking about it.”

Wayward Pines Season 2, which aired nearly two years ago, averaged 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating in Live+Same Day ratings, down 37 percent from its freshman run.

