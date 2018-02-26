Big Bang Theory Boss All But Confirms [Spoiler] Will Take Place This Season

It’s almost, kinda-sorta, essentially official: Before the sun sets on The Big Bang Theory‘s current 11th season, viewers will probably, most likely, undoubtedly bear witness to the wedding of Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler.

“I think you will see a wedding [this season],” exec producer Steve Holland tells TVLine, only slightly hedging. “We haven’t written the finale yet, but we’ve certainly been building to it all season.”

With Big Bang already renewed through Season 12, it was within the realm of possibility that the couple’s engagement would extend into next fall (or beyond). Back in September, Holland himself did not rule out such a scenario, telling us, “I can’t promise that we’ll see a wedding at the end of the season, but we’ll certainly be building towards a wedding.”

Sheldon and Amy came close to tying the knot in last December’s “The Confidence Erosion” installment, which found the restless duo absconding to City Hall for a quickie ceremony. Sheldon ultimately put the brakes on the impulsive idea, confessing to his bride-to-be that there are some wedding traditions (such as the first dance) he does not want to miss out on.

The Big Bang Theory returns from its Olympics-imposed hiatus Thursday at 8/7c on CBS.