La La Land's Callie Hernandez Set as Lead in Mixtape Pilot at Fox

La La Land co-star Callie Hernandez has landed the lead role in Fox’s musically-tinged drama pilot Mixtape, TVLine has learned. Penned by ex-Smash EP Josh Safran, the potential series centers on a disparate group of interconnected people in contemporary Los Angeles through the lens of the music that defines who they are.

Hernandez — who was a series regular on Epix’s late political comedy Graves — will play Nellie, whose job in admissions at an arts college and relationship with an up-and-coming musician have derailed her own dreams of becoming an artist.

The cast also includes Revenge vixen Madeleine Stowe as Margot, an actress who carefully controls how she presents herself to the world (but is secretly exhausted by having to do it).