Emmy Winner Michael Chiklis to Star in CBS Cop Drama Pilot Murder

Michael Chiklis is back on the TV beat again.

The Emmy-winning actor has signed on to star in the CBS drama pilot Murder, our sister site Deadline is reporting. He’ll play Mason “Mace” Garrity, a veteran NYPD detective whose feathers are ruffled when he’s assigned an outspoken rookie partner, played by Empire and Mad Men veteran Teyonah Parris.

Based on a British miniseries, Murder will be shot like a true-crime documentary and follow a single investigation through the perspective of the cops, the suspects, the witnesses and the victims. Amanda Green (Lethal Weapon, Law & Order: SVU) will pen the pilot, with Emmy winner Anthony Hemingway (The People v. O.J. Simpson) serving as director.

Chiklis, of course, is no stranger to wearing a badge on the small screen: He starred as corrupt cop Vic Mackey for seven seasons on FX’s The Shield, winning an Emmy in 2002. He also played former cop-turned-villain Nathaniel Barnes aka The Executioner on Fox’s Gotham, last appearing in Season 3. His other recent TV credits include American Horror Story: Freak Show, Vegas and No Ordinary Family.