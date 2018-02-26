Supergirl Fave Floriana Lima Joins Marvel's Punisher for Season 2

Supergirl alum Floriana Lima, as well as Josh Stewart (Shooter) and Giorgia Whigham (Scream), have boarded Marvel’s The Punisher for Season 2.

Per our sister site Deadline, Lima will fill the series regular role of Krista Dumont, a compassionate and driven psychotherapist for military veterans.

Stewart has been cast as John Pilgrim, a man who left behind a life of violence but is forced by circumstances to revisit his old skill set and enter Frank Castle’s world, while Whigham will play Amy Bendix, a street-smart grifter with a mysterious past.

A Season 2 premiere date has not been set for the Netflix series, which released its freshman run just last November. Jon Bernthal, Ben Barnes, Amber Rose Revah and Jason R. Moore are among the returning cast members.

“Josh, Floriana and Giorgia are all remarkable talents and we can’t wait for the audience to see what we have in store for them,” Marvel TV chief Jeph Loeb said in a statement.

Lima’s previous TV credits also include The Family and Lethal Weapon (where she recurs in flashbacks), while Stewart has recurred for years on Criminal Minds. Whigham has appeared in episodes of Chance and Son of Zorn.