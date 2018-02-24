The Good Doctor Admits Major Crimes Alum for Season 1 Finale

A Major Crimes vet will find himself in hot water during a visit to The Good Doctor.

Graham Patrick Martin, best known for playing Rusty Beck on the recently ended TNT series, will guest-star in the Season 1 finale of the ABC medical drama, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Martin will play Blake, an intoxicated college student who attempts to drop his injured friend Caden off at the emergency room and skedaddle. He is stopped by the St. Bonaventure staff, but is unwilling to provide information that might save Caden’s life. It’s eventually discovered that the boys were involved in a fraternity hazing, during which Blake talked Caden into taking ecstasy.

Prior to his stint as (the late) Capt. Sharon Raydor’s adoptive son on Major Crimes, Martin had a recurring role on Two and a Half Men as Lyndsey’s stoner son Eldridge. Previous TV credits also include Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Impastor and The Bill Engvall Show.

The Good Doctor resumes its freshman run on Monday, following a two-week break for the Winter Olympics. Martin’s episode, titled “More,” is slated to air in March.

