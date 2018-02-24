Is Supergirl's Newest Addition Actually Pestilence, the Third Worldkiller?

Supergirl‘s latest casting could be a very good thing… or a very, very bad thing.

Angela Zhou (Hell on Wheels) will appear on an upcoming episode of the CW drama, TVLine has confirmed, playing esteemed National City surgeon Dr. Grace Park. On one hand, having a celebrated doctor in the vicinity could come in handy, given how badly Supergirl’s been getting pummeled as of late — but on the other hand, isn’t there a strong chance that Dr. Park is actually Pestilence, the third sleeping Worldkiller?

Supergirl.tv first reported the news of Zhou’s casting.

New episodes of Supergirl return to The CW on Monday, April 16 at 8/7c. Drop a comment with your thoughts on Zhou’s casting below.