TVLine Items: More Y&R Returns, Frog People, Scooby-natural News and More

The Young and the Restless is bringing back even more familiar faces for its 45th anniversary celebration.

Daytime Emmy winner David Lago (who played Raul Guittierez), Lauren Woodland (who played Brittany Hodges) and Kelly Kruger (who played Mackenzie Browning) all are set to return to the CBS soap opera this March, according to SoapOperaDigest.com and SoapsInDepth.com.

As previously reported, Y&R alumni Jaime Lyn Bauer and Janice Lynde will reprise their roles as Lorie and Leslie Brooks, while Meg Bennett will be returning for the special occasion as Julia Newman.

* HBO Films’ Paterno, starring Al Pacino in the title role, will air on Saturday, April 7 at 8/7c. Watch the full trailer right here:

* Disney Channel has ordered to series two original animated shows: Amphibia, in which a 13-year-old is transported to the fictitious world of Amphibia aka a marshland full of frog-people, and The Owl House, which finds a teenager braving the Demon Realm to pursue her dream of becoming a witch.

* Supernatural‘s much-anticipated crossover with Scooby-Doo – which airs Thursday, March 29 on The CW – will premiere at the show’s PaleyFest panel, taking place March 20 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Ticket information can be found at paleyfest.org.

* Watch a trailer for the HBO dark comedy Barry, starring Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live), which premieres Sunday, March 25 at 10:30/9:30c:

