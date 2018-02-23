The Blacklist's Megan Boone: 'Liz Will Never Carry an Assault Rifle Again'

Megan Boone hopes to blacklist assault rifles from her NBC show..

As the debate over gun control rages on in the United States — particularly following the recent mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., which claimed the lives of 17 students and faculty members — the star of The Blacklist, who was raised in Florida, tweeted this to her followers on Friday:

Liz Keen will never carry an assault rifle again and I am deeply sorry for participating in glorifying them in the past. Yours, girl from Florida — Megan Boone (@MeganBoone) February 23, 2018

Blacklist fans had mixed responses to Boone’s tweet, with many arguing that she should be able to separate a work of fiction from what’s happening in the real world. And while Boone wasn’t able to address everyone’s response, she did reply to one fan asking why an FBI agent wouldn’t carry an assault rifle, explaining, “I am not SWAT.”

Many others, however, responded positively to Boone’s stand, some sharing responses from their own high school-aged children:

My 13 year old's response: Is that because of the shootings? Me: Yes. 13 yr old son: Oh wow, that is really respectful! Thank You so much Megan Boone! — Finding Joy 😈#BOB4Life🔥 (@StayingStellar1) February 23, 2018

Liz Keen almost always favors a handgun, though on rare occasion she has wielded more firepower, such as an AK-47 in Season 2’s “The Kenyon Family.” James Spader’s Red, meanwhile, has never been averse to bringing out the big guns.

A spokesperson for the NBC series did not immediately to TVLine’s request for comment.

New episodes of The Blacklist return Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8/7c. Drop a comment with your thoughts on Boone’s tweet below.