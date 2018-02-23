Devious Maids' Roselyn Sanchez Checks Into ABC's Grand Hotel Pilot

Devious Maids‘ Roselyn Sanchez now has someone else to do the dusting, as the queen bee of ABC’s Grand Hotel pilot.

Penned by Devious Maids EP Brian Tanen and based on a Spanish format, Grand Hotel is described as a soapy drama set against the backdrop of a Miami Beach hotel, centering around the family who owns the business, the staff who run it and the explosive secrets they hide under the perfect exterior.

Sanchez will fill the role of Gigi Cardenas — the embodiment of “Miami glamour,” she is impossibly stylish with a flare for excess. “Unapologetically fabulous but never frivolous,” Gigi is smart, cunning and fiercely loyal to her twin daughters. She’s the hotel owner’s second wife “but never considers herself ‘second’ at anything.”

Grand Hotel counts among its other executive producers Eva Longoria, who like Tanen hails from Desperate Housewives.

In addition to her employ as a Devious Maid, Sanchez’s previous TV credits include Without a Trace, Fame L.A., episodes of Rizzoli & Isles and Royal Pains, and her first gig on As the World Turns.