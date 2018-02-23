Charmed Reboot Adds Sarah Jeffery to Play Youngest Sister Witch

The CW’s Charmed has conjured up its second of three sister witches.

Sarah Jeffery (Shades of Blue) has joined the main cast of the buzzy reboot pilot, our sister site Deadline is reporting. She’ll play youngest sister Madison, a college freshman who’s more interested in joining a cool sorority than honing her witchcraft skills.

Charmed — a new take on The WB’s 1998-2006 series starring Shannen Doherty, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs and (in later seasons) Rose McGowan — centers on three sisters living in a college town who discover they’re witches: “Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.” Jane the Virgin writers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin will pen the pilot, with Jane creator Jennie Urman serving as an executive producer.

Jeffery joins a cast that already includes Melonie Diaz (VH1’s The Breaks) as Madison’s lesbian sister Mel and Ser’Darius Blain (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as love interest Galvin. Still to be cast: Madison and Mel’s sister Macy.

Best known for playing Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Cristina on the NBC cop drama Shades of Blue, Jeffery’s other recent TV credits include The X-Files, Rogue and Wayward Pines.

Does Jeffery look like a witchy woman to you? Sound off in the comments.