UnREAL's Caitlin FitzGerald Reflects on SVU, New Girl, Rectify and More Roles, Talks Everlasting's Lady-Led Season

According to Caitlin FitzGerald, we all have a little Bachelor or Bachelorette in us.

It’s a good thing she does, as she plays Serena, Everlasting’s first female suitor in the third season of UnREAL, premiering Monday, Feb. 26, at 10/9c on Lifetime.

To catch up those of you that haven’t seen the show, UnREAL is a drama that follows the behind-the-scenes chaos that goes into producing Everlasting, a Bachelor-type reality-show-within-the-show.

“This crazy thing that I discovered when we were shooting UnREAL is that it’s so part of the culture, those shows, that when it came to things like the elimination ceremonies, I knew exactly the kind of cadence and rhythm and where to take the dramatic pause. Like it’s just part of our DNA at this point, I think,” FitzGerald said.

In the season ahead, Serena challenges Quinn (Everlasting’s pushy executive producer, played by Constance Zimmer) and Rachel (the show’s much-needed producer/Quinn’s pawn, played by Shiri Appleby) in ways that the male suitors have not.

FitzGerald explains how “the gender piece is a huge part of the difference [from previous seasons], particularly because I don’t think Rachel and Quinn have met their match before, and I think my character, Serena, really can hold her own with the two of them.”

Don’t worry — FitzGerald promises that the new season will have all the “dark and twisted things we love about UnREAL.”

Before spending a few months looking for love on UnREAL, FitzGerald built a career playing twins, a Center for Disease Control executive, a magazine editor and a murderer. We took a trip down memory lane with her to hear what she had to say about some of her most memorable television appearances.

Click through the gallery above — or go here to see it directly — to get a glimpse of FitzGerald’s TV resumé.