Ted Cruz Calls Democrats 'The Party of Lisa Simpson' For Some Reason

Former presidential candidate Ted Cruz is aware of The Simpsons‘ existence — just not aware enough to make a reference that actually works in his favor.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, Cruz explained, “The Democrats are the party of Lisa Simpson and Republicans are happily the party of Homer, Bart, Maggie and Marge.” This should cause anyone with even a passing knowledge of The Simpsons — specifically the intellectual makeup of its title characters — to raise an eyebrow.

For example…

* Lisa is consistently depicted as the smartest, most mature member of her family, while Homer and Bart are famous for being lazy, apathetic and unintelligent.

* The Season 11 episode “Bart to the Future” even flashes forward to reveal that Lisa becomes the first female President of the United States. Coincidentally, the episode references the “budget crunch” that Lisa’s administration inherited from President Trump. (Keep in mind, the episode aired 17 years before Trump’s inauguration.)

* Maggie gets her hands on a gun and shoots Mr. Burns in the aptly named two-parter “Who Shot Mr. Burns?”

* Homer also displays reckless behavior — nearly shooting Marge at the breakfast table, for example — when he joins the NRA and buys a gun in Season 9:

And that’s just the tip of the poorly referenced iceberg.

