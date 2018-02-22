Netflix's Sabrina the Teenage Witch Series Casts Richard Coyle as Villain

Sabrina, meet thy nemesis.

Netflix’s forthcoming, still-untitled Sabrina the Teenage Witch series has tapped Richard Coyle (Covert Affairs, Crossbones) to play the supremely villainous Father Blackwood, Deadline reports.

Based on the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina comic books — and written by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who is also helming the Netflix series — this new take on the iconic character "reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. This adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit."

Coyle Father Blackwood is “High Priest of the Church of Night and Dean of the Academy of the Unseen Arts. Ruthless and ambitious, Blackwood hides a terrifying dark agenda that will put him in direct conflict with Sabrina (Mad Men‘s Kiernan Shipka) and other members of the coven.

In addition to Shipka, previously announced cast members Miranda Otto (as Aunt Zelda), Lucy Davis (as Aunt Hilda), Jaz Sinclair (as Sabrina’s BFF Rosalind), Michelle Gomez (as Sabrina’s possessed teacher Mary Wardell) and Chance Perdomo (as Sabrina’s cousin Ambrose).