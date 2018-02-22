RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 Cast Revealed: Meet the 'New' Queens

With plenty of road left in All Stars‘ current season, VH1 on Thursday announced the queens revving their engines for RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s upcoming tenth season.

As anticipated, Eureka — who was sidelined in Season 9 due to an unfortunate cheerleading-related injury — will return in Season 10 (March 22, 8/7c) for a second shot at drag stardom. Joining her will be…

* Asia O’Hara from Dallas, Texas — Already a winner of Miss Gay America, this queen also has a costume business, mainly catering to color guard teams and ice skaters.

* Aquaria from Brooklyn, N.Y. — She may be young (21!), but this glamour queen has already appeared in Vogue Italia.

* Blair St. Clair from Indianapolis, Ind. — This self-proclaimed “Broadway baby” combines her love of musicals with her love of drag.

* Dusty Ray Bottoms from New York City — Within this “dark, glamorous and trashy” punk queen beats the heart of a simple Kentucky girl who moved to the big city to pursue acting.

* Kalorie Karbdashian-Williams from Albuquerque, N.M. — This “twerk queen” is apparently best known for her “infectious giggle” and “gravity-defying ass.”

* Kameron Michaels from Nashville, Tenn. — According to her description, “you’re equally as likely to find this tattooed muscle queen down at the gym pumping iron, as you are to find performing at her local drag bar in Nashville.”

* Mayhem Miller from Riverside, Calif. — Her drag sisters include Raven, Morgan McMichaels, Delta and Detox.

* Miz Cracker from New York City — Bob the Drag Queen’s daughter!

* Monét X Change from the Bronx — With a degree in Opera Performance, she “blurs the lines of comedy, performance and New York City grit.”

* Monique Heart from Kansas City, Mo. — A “devoted Christian,” Monique is determined to be the “heart of Season 10.”

* The Vixen from Chicago, Ill. — She’s known for weaving “political art and protest into her performances.”

* Vanessa Vanjie Mateo from Tampa, Fla. — Alexis Mateo’s drag daughter!

* Yuhua Hamasaki from New York City — She sews gowns for Peppermint, Bob the Drag Queen and more!

