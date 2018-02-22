TVLine Items: Jessie Quick on Legends, Once Casts Haunted Hostess and More

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is getting yet another speed upgrade.

Violett Beane, who recurs as Jesse Quick on The CW’s The Flash, will appear in an episode of sister series Legends, according to EW.com.

Although it has not been revealed why exactly Jesse is being brought onto the show, her ex-boyfriend Wally West aka Kid Flash (played by Flash alum Keiynan Lonsdale) just this week made his debut on the time-travel drama, as a series regular.

Beane next appears on The Flash on Tuesday, March 6. Legends airs Mondays at 8/7c.

* ABC’s Once Upon a Time has cast Suzy Joachim (Being Erica) as Madame Leota of Disney’s Haunted Mansion infamy, per EW.com.

* Margaret Brennan is taking over John Dickerson’s position as host of CBS’s Face the Nation starting Sunday, Feb. 25, according to Deadline.

* Tough Mudder: Tougher Together, a one-hour endurance race special, will air on The CW Thursday, March 15 at 8/7c.

* Disney Junior’s Muppet Babies reboot will premiere Friday, March 23 at 10 am/9c on Disney Channel.

* America’s Got Talent has been renewed for a 13th season on NBC, with Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Mel B returning as judges, and Tyra Banks back as host.

* Watch a trailer for IFC’s Brockmire Season 2, premiering Wednesday, April 25 at 10/9c:

* Get a first look at Krypton‘s Big Bad, Brainiac (played by Da Vinci’s Demons‘ Blake Ritson), in this featurette for the Syfy series (premiering Wednesday, March 21 at 10/9c):

