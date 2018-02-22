Trial & Error: Kristin Chenoweth to Replace John Lithgow in Season 2

Kristin Chenoweth has lined up a killer new TV role: The Emmy-winning actress will star in Season 2 of the NBC comedy Trial & Error, taking over for John Lithgow, the network announced on Thursday.

Chenoweth will play eccentric heiress Lavinia Peck-Foster, who finds herself on trial for murder after her husband Edgar’s body is found stuffed inside a suitcase in the back of her car. Lavinia — who owns a hairless cat named Fluffy and hasn’t left her home of Peck Gardens in years — enlists the same law firm from Season 1, led by Nicholas D’Agosto’s Josh, to mount her defense.

Season 1 of Trial and Error featured Lithgow as murder defendant Larry Henderson; it was always intended to be an anthology, with each season focusing on a new defendant. The supporting cast includes D’Agosto, Jayma Mays, Steven Boyer and Sherri Shepherd. NBC has not yet announced a premiere date for Season 2.

Chenoweth is a familiar face to TV fans from her years on Pushing Daisies (which won her an Emmy in 2009), Glee and The West Wing. Recently, she appeared as Velma Van Tussle in NBC’s production of Hairspray Live! and as Easter on Starz’s American Gods. She’s also slated to guest-star on CBS’ Mom later this season.

“We are delighted to have such a comedic powerhouse join our show,” executive producer Jeff Astrof said in a statement. “When we decided we were doing a murderess, we knew there could be only one person big enough to fill John Lithgow’s skates. She was our first choice all along, and thankfully for us became available at the right time. Murdering and karaoke in East Peck will never be more fun.”