Killing Eve First Footage: Sandra Oh Goes Up Against a Real (Lady) Killer

Sandra Oh‘s not playing a doctor anymore… but she’s still dealing with a lot of blood.

The Grey’s Anatomy alum stars in BBC America’s upcoming spy thriller Killing Eve, and in the new first-look teaser posted above, we see Oh’s MI5 security officer Eve hot on the trail of coldblooded killer Villanelle, played by The White Princess‘ Jodie Comer. “These two women, equally obsessed with each other, go head to head in an epic game of cat and mouse,” per the network description.

As a seductive girl-group number plays in the background, Eve tells Villanelle she’s “an extraordinary person: exceptionally bright, determined,” but adds, “I know you’re a psychopath.” And we see proof of that diagnosis, as Villanelle smiles at a young girl in an ice-cream shop… and then cruelly dumps the kid’s ice cream in her lap on the way out. (She also kills a bunch of people, by the way.)

“You should never tell a psychopath they’re a psychopath,” Villanelle warns Eve. “It upsets them.” And when Eve asks her if she’s upset, she plasters on an exaggerated frown. Yikes.

Want to see more of Eve vs. Villanelle? Killing Eve — penned by Fleabag star/creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, based on the novellas by Luke Jennings — debuts Sunday, April 8 at 8/7c on BBC America.

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Killing Eve, then drop your thoughts in a comment below.