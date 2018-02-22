Jesus Christ Superstar Live: Power's Brandon Victor Dixon Cast as Judas

NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert has found its Judas.

Broadway star and Tony winner Brandon Victor Dixon, best known to TV audiences as Power lawyer Terry Silver, has been cast as Jesus’ not-so-loyal apostle in the upcoming live special, airing Easter Sunday, April 1. (Dixon also was the Hamilton cast member who publicly addressed then-Vice President-elect Mike Pence when he attended a performance of the Broadway musical in November 2016.)

In addition, the network has confirmed the casting of Tony nominees Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) as Pontius Pilate and Norm Lewis (Scandal) as Caiaphas. New cast additions also include Jason Tam (If/Then) as Peter, Jin Ha (M. Butterfly) as Annas and Swedish rock star Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.

The Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice rock opera, which debuted on Broadway in 1971, chronicles the events of the last week of Jesus’ life. This latest adaptation stars John Legend as Jesus, Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene and Alice Cooper as King Herod.

What’s the buzz, tell us what’s happenin’ — does this latest round of casting pique your interest in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar?